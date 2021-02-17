NC legislature dissolves nonpartisan unit that targeted waste, fraud and abuse

House Representatives take the oath of office in the House chamber Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021 at the North Carolina General Assembly. tlong@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina legislature’s nonpartisan division tasked with evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of public services is being dissolved, Republican leaders confirmed after a former staffer broke the news on Twitter this week.

The nearly 15-year-old unit said to have saved the state millions will be replaced, possibly by members of the Republican majority’s partisan staff tasked with similar duties, and there will be no more of the dozen or so independent researchers assessing the impact of legislation.

But legislative leaders did not answer questions about the motivation behind the sudden elimination of the division, whether staffers would be laid off and when, and who exactly would replace them.

Most state legislatures have a similar division — often sheltered from political influence — with a mandate of assisting lawmakers with oversight and accountability.

North Carolina was one of the last states to create such a unit. Eliminating it would put the state back in the minority of state legislatures without one.

Legislative leaders did say that the elimination of the program is part of an effort to “improve outcomes and remove duplicative processes” and “focus on solutions through a more responsive joint committee process,” according to statements released Monday by the offices of Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore.

“By reinvigorating an existing bipartisan process, the General Assembly will have greater flexibility to examine issues in a more timely and efficient manner,” Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsch said in an email.

State Senate Democratic Whip Jay Chaudhuri, of Raleigh, said the decision was made without Democratic input.

“That doesn’t do anything to ‘reinvigorate’ a bipartisan process,” Chaudhuri said.

PED frustrated some

Democrats aren’t alone in their discontent with the sudden change.

Former Republican Rep. Craig Horn, who worked closely with the division as a chair of the committee that oversees it, said he was disappointed in the decision to eliminate the division.

“Transparency wasn’t always in the best interest of some,” Horn said. “To me that is the very essence of what we’re to do. That was our charge. When you start stepping on toes, people scream. I’m not surprised there was some considerable pressure on legislative leadership to put PED out of business.”

Established in 2007 after receiving unanimous support from the General Assembly, the Program Evaluation Division was led by John Turcotte until his retirement in September and has produced well over 100 reports. It operates like Congress’s U.S. Government Accountability Office, evaluating agencies or programs at the request of legislators.

Turcotte announced on Twitter Monday morning the elimination of the division, saying since its inception, it has saved the state some $38.6 million annually, plus an additional $37.7 million.

The elimination of the unit will save the General Assembly $2 million annually, Turcotte said.

“My concern is that we’ve got a system of government now that is depending too much on belief and not on science and not on evidence,” Turcotte said.

Division staffers have a wealth of public policy experience; at least three staffers have PhDs, and two are lawyers. Many previously worked for state agencies. All evaluators hold advanced degrees or are certified or licensed professionals, according to the division’s website.

“I found PED to be very useful,” said former Republican Rep. Chuck McGrady. “It helped me solve problems where we didn’t have full time staff to do the types of studies that really need to be the predicate for legislation that might need to be filed.

But the division also sparked frustration among both lawmakers and state agencies.

In one case, Horn said, the unit found the Department of Administration was selling laptops instead of providing them to needy students.

The department was “not very happy with PED for uncovering many of the examples of waste, fraud and abuse,” Horn said.

For every problem the division uncovered, it would also recommend a remedy to address the issues discovered, Horn said, though even he didn’t always agree with the proposal.

“Just because PED uncovered it and proposed wording for a bill doesn’t make it law,” Horn said. “All the agencies still had the opportunity to come and fight their battles with the General Assembly.”

Horn said he has contacted legislative leaders about the elimination.

“I see it as a mistake,” Horn said. “I don’t think that it’s in the best interest of either the General Assembly or the people of the state.”

