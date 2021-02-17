Wake working with community leaders to offer vaccines to marginalized people

In an effort to reach marginalized communities in Wake County, county commissioner Matt Calabria spoke on Wednesday about current initiatives to offer vaccinations to minority populations in the county.

“We can’t just wait for the community to come to us. We have to go out into the community,” Calabria said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Calabria said on Feb. 6 that the county worked with WakeMed to offer vaccinations at 16 churches and one community center within the 27610 ZIP code in southeast Raleigh.

Through this the county was able to give first doses to 1,700 people. Calabria said that three weeks later, these people would receive their second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This ZIP code has a Black population of 64%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau as of 2019.

“The 27610 zip code and those right around it are key focus areas for us because of the high number of cases and the limited access to quality medical care for many folks in the community,” Calabria said.

Out of all cases and deaths in Wake County, the 27610 ZIP code makes up 10% and 12% of all cases and deaths respectively, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The ZIP code makes up 7% of Wake’s total population, according to the census bureau.

Calabria was joined at the press conference by community leaders such as Larry Johnson, pastor at Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Raleigh.

Johnson and his church have been working with Wake County to offer education on the vaccine to those in the Black community in southeast Raleigh.

“We want to be known as a church that is active in our community, in not only spreading the gospel, but doing those things that we should help health, education, and other areas that our community deeply and greatly needs,” Johnson said.

Lechelle Wardell, who works with the county, said that some in the Black community are hesitant to take the vaccine due to a history of systemic racism from the federal and state government.

She said it was important to hear information from people that have a shared experience with them.

“When people hear messages from people that they trust, and that they believe are providing them accurate information, then that decreases those barriers and that mistrust,” Wardell said.

Calabria said that more vaccination events are scheduled at churches in Raleigh, Garner and Fuquay-Varina on Friday and Saturday.

Those wanting to schedule a vaccination can sign up at covid19.wakegov.com/vaccine/.

DHHS updates COVID numbers

North Carolina reported 3,167 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the average of daily new cases reported over the last week to 3,373.

Wednesday’s total is an increase of 1,179 from Tuesday’s total, but the weekly average continues to decrease.

Over the last month, the seven-day average has fallen by more than half, according to data from DHHS.

Hospitalizations decreased to 1,954, the third straight day that hospitalizations have been under 2,000. Prior to Monday they were last under 2,000 on Nov. 30.

DHHS added 108 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll on Wednesday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 10,670.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to DHHS data, the deadliest days of the pandemic were Jan. 4 and Jan. 15 when 113 people died each day.

Since the new year, 3,068 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for four deaths, as of Wednesday.

Among the tests reported on Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.7% returned positive, an increase from the 7.6% reported Sunday. Overall, the state has seen a gradual decrease since the pandemic high of 17.1% reported on Jan. 4.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the coronavirus. The last time that North Carolina met this standard was Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 829,507 (+3,167)

Deaths: 10,670 (+108)

Tests: 9,719,476 (+30,322)

People hospitalized: 1,954 (-19)

Available ICU beds: 474 (-55)

Available inpatient beds: 5,255 (-441)

Patients on ventilators: 1,051 (-6)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,112,375

First doses administered: 1,168,336 (105%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 546,479 (75%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,849 (73%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 57,964 (38%)