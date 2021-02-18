NC governor says school reopening bill still needs some work before he approves it

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he wants to have further discussions with legislative leaders before deciding what to do with a bill that would require school districts to give students the option of in-person learning.

Cooper said bills should require schools to comply with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines for returning to in-person learning while also allowing local leaders to respond to emergencies.

“The bill that legislators just passed fails on both of these fronts,” Cooper said. “It is critical for teachers and students that we get this right.”

The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 37 this week, requiring school systems to offer Plan A to special needs students and either Plan A or Plan B for all students. There is a mask requirement at all schools. Plan B includes six feet of social distancing, while Plan A does not. Cooper has objected to the minimal social distancing in Plan A for older students.

The current state guidance calls for Plan A for K-5 and Plan B or C for 6-12. SB 37 allows both plans for K-12. Both Cooper’s plan and the bill include still offering an online-only option for students statewide.

Most school systems already have offered in-person learning, though some had paused it after winter break. Cooper has urged school systems that had been closed to in-person classes to reopen, though he stopped short of mandating it. Several more school districts have chosen to reopen in recent weeks.

The Republican-sponsored bill received enough bipartisan support from Democratic lawmakers that they could override a veto, if Cooper vetoes it. The governor has 10 days to sign or veto a bill, or if he does nothing by that time, it becomes law without his signature.

Cooper said Thursday he could sign different legislation “or let this run its course.”

The governor said by mid-March, 95 of the state’s 115 local school districts would have some in-person instruction.

Teachers and other school staff are next in line for vaccines, starting Feb. 24. They will be the first group of front-line essential workers eligible in the next phase of vaccinations.

School sports capacity

Cooper said he will announce next steps to the state’s executive order next week. The modified stay-at-home order is set to expire Feb. 28, and includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and restrictions on gathering size and business capacities. There is also a statewide mask mandate.

Cooper told reporters that high school sports capacity changes are being considered. He said health experts are looking at data, and that he is feeling more positive about the state’s situation with improving coronavirus cases and vaccinations underway.

“Hopefully we will see some changes in that arena when we make the announcement on the new executive order next week,” he said.

Senate Republicans filed a bill Thursday that would raise the capacity limit on outdoor high school sport venues.

School sports are now allowed with several restrictions, including masks. About 40,000 people have signed an online petition to allow more than 100 spectators at outdoor high school sporting events.

Vaccine delays

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines this week have been delayed due to winter weather, likely causing the postponement of vaccination appointments.

No doses of the Moderna vaccine have been shipped, according to DHHS, a category that includes 99,500 first doses. Kody Kinsley, a DHHS deputy secretary, said about half of the state’s expected doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived or are expected to come soon.

The state does not have enough doses on-hand to cover the delayed supply, according to a DHHS release. Vaccine providers should base their appointment schedule on the amount of vaccine they already have, according to the state health department.

Kinsley said the delay is now about two-and-a-half days.

“We’re watching this very carefully and working with our providers,” Kinsley said. “Our guidance right now to providers is to get folks in as soon as they can once they have noticed that the shipments are coming.”