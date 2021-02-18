NC COVID hospitalizations fall below 1,900 for the first time in nearly three months

North Carolina reported 1,892 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Thursday, the first time that number has been under 1,900 since Nov. 29.

It’s the fourth straight day that hospitalizations have been under 2,000. Hospitalizations reached a pandemic high of 3,990 on Jan. 14, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 3,916 new cases on Thursday, nearly 800 more than Wednesday’s total. Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 3,280 new cases per day, the 15th straight day that the seven-day average has decreased.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 833,423 (+3,916)

Deaths: 10,766 (+96)

Tests: 9,774,085 (+54,609)

People hospitalized: 1,892 (-75)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 436 (-10)

Available ICU beds: 492 (+18)

Available inpatient beds: 4,820 (-435)

Patients on ventilators: 1,035 (-16)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,112,375

First doses administered: 1,168,336 (105%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 546,479 (75%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,849 (73%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 57,964 (38%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Across the state, a total of 1,835,001 doses have been administered.