North Carolina

Sheriff: 12 malnourished dogs rescued from N. Carolina home

The Associated Press

PEMBROKE, N.C.

Twelve dogs found malnourished in filthy cages were recused from a North Carolina home Monday, authorities said.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the dogs were found underfed and living in poor conditions at a Pembroke home, news outlets reported.

Wilkins said the dogs were seized and taken to a vet.

Homeowner Nehemiah Pate, 25, was charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Pate was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2,000 secured bond.

It's unclear whether Pate had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

“There is no excuse for animal cruelty. Animals can’t express their feelings but when abuse is recognized, we must become their voice," Wilkins said.

  Comments  

North Carolina

Suspect dead, deputy wounded in gunfire during traffic stop

February 23, 2021 5:31 AM

North Carolina

$5,000 reward offered after 2 dogs found dead on road side

February 23, 2021 5:31 AM

National Politics

Police: Officer shot and critically wounded, man arrested

February 23, 2021 5:31 AM

National

Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting

February 23, 2021 5:29 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service