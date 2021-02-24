North Carolina has now reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 deaths

North Carolina added 109 COVID-19 deaths to the state’s tally Wednesday, putting the state at 11,074 deaths since the pandemic began.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 116 people died. That number has changed several times over the past few weeks.

Since the new year, 3,425 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the latest DHHS data.

DHHS reported 3,346 new cases on Wednesday, over 1,800 more than Tuesday’s total, which was lowest daily increase since early November.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 2,875 new cases per day, a slight increase from Tuesday’s seven-day average.

But that average has decreased overall over the last several weeks. On Jan. 12, the seven-day average was 8,654 per day, a pandemic high.

DHHS reported 1,530 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the seventh straight day that the state has seen a decrease in hospitalizations.

It’s also the lowest reported daily total since Nov. 17.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Monday, the latest day with available data, 6% were positive, a decrease from the 6.8% reported on Sunday.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The last time that North Carolina met this goal was Sept. 24.

It has decreased though over the last several weeks. DHHS reported a pandemic high of 17.1% on Jan. 4.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 849,630 (+3,346)

Deaths: 11,074 (+109)

Tests: 10,030,177 (+40,258)

People hospitalized: 1,530 (-37)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 380 (-6)

Available ICU beds: 551 (+37)

Available inpatient beds: 5,523 (+350)

Patients on ventilators: 977 (+34)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.