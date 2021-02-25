North Carolina

Release: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C.

A North Carolina man chasing a family member, forcibly entered the home of an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who shot and wounded the man, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

Bart Anthony Coniglio, 40, initially forced his way into a family member's home, a news release said.

The relative and a friend left the home and ran to the nearby house of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the release said. The deputy was off-duty at the time.

Coniglio chased the pair and forcibly entered the deputy's home where an altercation ensued and the deputy shot Coniglio, the release said.

Coniglio was hospitalized and was being treated as of Wednesday. The deputy was not wounded and their name was not immediately released.

It's unclear whether any charges will be filed.

