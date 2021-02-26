As COVID restrictions ease in NC, state hits target for positive test rate

For the second day in a row, North Carolina has reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate below its 5% target, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Wednesday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to DHHS. The test positivity rate is reported two days later, which is why Wednesday’s numbers were reported on Friday.

North Carolina health leaders have long targeted a positivity rate of 5% or below, in part based on recommendations from the World Health Organization. Wednesday’s number pulled the week-long average down to 5.7%, more than half the 10.9% seven-day average from Jan. 24.

At 5 p.m. Friday, some COVID-19 restrictions loosened in North Carolina, a step Gov. Roy Cooper said this week was made possibly by a sharp decline in COVID-19 numbers over the past month.

While some restrictions remain, including a mask mandate, Cooper has lifted an overnight curfew, allowed indoor bars to reopen at 30% capacity and allowed indoor arenas with 5,000 or more seats to open at 15% capacity. Outdoor sports stadiums can open at 30% capacity, according to the new executive order.

Friday, the White House announced it will open a federally run mass vaccination site in Greensboro on March 10. The site will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, every day, for about two months.

March 10 is when frontline essential workers, those who aren’t teachers, will become eligible in North Carolina to receive the vaccine.

Appointment information will be announced soon, according to a news release. The Greensboro site is one of 18 the government plans to open in an effort to reach underserved and marginalized communities.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 855,905 (+2,924)

Deaths: 11,186 (+49)

Tests: 10,150,647 (+59,059)

People hospitalized: 1,465 (-39)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 367 (-6)

Available ICU beds: 530 (+4)

Available inpatient beds: 5,358 (+14)

Patients on ventilators: 909 (-43)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,475,370

First doses administered: 1,336,726 (91%)

Second doses arrived: 870,575

Second doses administered: 784,205 (90%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 120,486 (83%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 79,328 (54%)