Wake Forest student group suspended after floor collapse

Wake Forest University suspended a student organization after the floor partially collapsed during an off-campus gathering at a private residence, according to a school statement.

The group, which wasn't named, was placed under an interim suspension while the incident from Saturday is investigated.

University spokesperson Cheryl Walker said in the statement no serious injuries were reported. The school was investigating violations of the university's COVID-19 protocols.

Winston-Salem Fire Capt. Brian Lowe told the Winston-Salem Journal that part of the first floor collapsed into the basement. The call came in shortly after midnight and almost everyone, except for the people renting the residence, were gone by the time firefighters arrived. Fire officials said it wasn't a safe place for the renters to stay.

“We are following up with those involved to provide support and resources, including assistance with housing,” Walker said.