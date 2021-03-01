Jim Hardin, the North Carolina DA in the Michael Peterson murder trial, to retire

Durham County Superior Court Judge Jim Hardin announced Sunday he plans to retire May 1.

For nearly 36 years, Hardin has served in various positions within the Durham County courthouse, including as an assistant district attorney, the district attorney and now as a superior court judge presiding over cases across the state.

“While I believe I have met my calling to serve as a Superior Court Judge and continue to enjoy this work, I have concluded that it is time for me to focus more attention on matters related to my family and our family business,” wrote Hardin in a media release announcing his retirement.

Those outside Durham might recognize Hardin as the lead prosecutor in the Michael Peterson murder trial and saga that has been documented in multiple books, movies and television series, most famously “The Staircase” that aired on Netflix.

Hardin led the Durham County District Attorney’s Office from 1994 until 2005 when then Gov. Mike Easley appointed him as a superior court judge, The News & Observer reported.

Hardin spent nine months as a special superior court judge before taking a leave to serve with the U.S. Army Central Command during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He served as a staff judge advocate for the 81st Regional Readiness Command of the U.S. Army Reserve, then returned to Durham.

In summer 2007, Hardin was appointed by Easley to temporarily take over as the Durham district attorney after Mike Nifong, his successor, was forced to resign after the Duke lacrosse scandal.

Hardin conducted a review of the office, at Easley’s direction, then returned to the bench.

Hardin, a Durham County Superior Court judge now, was elected to his ninth eight-year term in 2018.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

Staff reporter Brooke Cain contributed to this article.