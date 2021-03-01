Floor collapses at off-campus event, leading NC college to suspend a student group

A group walks across the lawn on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

A North Carolina college suspended a student organization after part of a floor collapsed at an off-campus event.

Wake Forest University said it is investigating the collapse and possible COVID-19 protocol violations after the weekend incident, multiple news outlets reported.

It was just after midnight Saturday when firefighters were called to a home near the college campus, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Capt. Brian Lowe with the Winston-Salem Fire Department said a portion of the home’s floor fell into the basement and that the building wasn’t considered safe, according to the newspaper.

Wake Forest told news outlets it didn’t know of any serious injuries related to the collapse. The school in a statement said it was contacting students to offer housing and other resources, WXII reported.

“The University’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” the college said, according to WGHP.

Wake Forest told news outlets it put an student group on “interim suspension” while the incident is investigated.

The school didn’t name the group but has more than 250 clubs and organizations, according to its website.

The university and the Winston-Salem Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News on Monday.