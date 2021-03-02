North Carolina

NC reports fewest new daily COVID-19 cases since October

North Carolina reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, the fewest reported in a day since Oct. 19.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 2,446 new cases per day. That average has decreased over the last several weeks from the pandemic high of 8,654 reported on Jan. 12.

DHHS reported 1,353 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, a slight increase from the 1,329 reported on Monday.

Prior to Tuesday though, hospitalizations had decreased for 12 straight days. Overall, hospitalizations have decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 that DHHS reported on Jan. 14.

DHHS has added 34 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll. As of Tuesday, 11,288 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 120 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by 20 since the end of January.

Since the new year, 3,614 people have died due to the virus in North Carolina, according to the latest DHHS data.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 5.7% were positive.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The state has met that mark three out of the past six days with available data.

But over the week before Sunday, the average percent positive per day is still above the goal at 5.2%.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Across the state, a total of 2,526,442 doses have been administered. As of Monday, 939,695 North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, having received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  

News

Jobless must prove they’re looking for work to keep benefits

March 02, 2021 11:01 AM

News

More federal coronavirus relief funds debated by NC House

March 02, 2021 11:01 AM

Business

Sheetz to build WVa distribution depot, bring 30 jobs

March 02, 2021 11:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service