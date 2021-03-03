Duke plans in-person graduation ceremony for seniors — but no families — this spring

Duke University is planning an in-person graduation ceremony this spring, bringing back a tradition that most college students lost last year because of the pandemic.

Commencement will be held outdoors in Wallace Wade Stadium for undergraduate students in the Class of 2021 who have been regular participants in Duke’s COVID-19 testing surveillance program, the university announced.

That mass testing program has helped limit the spread of COVID-19 among students and employees on campus.

At this point, only graduating seniors will be allowed to attend and Duke will broadcast the ceremony online for friends and family. Attendees will wear face masks and be socially distant.

Duke President Vincent Price said they want to offer students the “opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event safely.”

Things could still change

It’s not a guarantee, and the university will adjust its plans based on public health guidance and legal directives from North Carolina and Durham officials.

“Should conditions improve, we may consider expanding the scope of the ceremony,” Price said. “On the other hand, should the situation worsen, we may be forced to make the entire event virtual.”

This event is scheduled for Sunday, May 2, after students finish final exams.

Some graduate and professional programs may offer separate in-person celebrations at a later date.

Duke can’t bring 2020 graduates back this spring, but the university still plans to celebrate that achievement and is discussing options with alumni.

UNC and NC State

Last spring, the UNC System postponed in-person graduation ceremonies and universities held virtual commencements because of COVID-19. The system has not announced guidelines for campuses, and UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University have not announced commencement plans for 2021 graduates.

UNC-CH hopes to hold a spring commencement this year that includes spring 2020 and winter 2020 graduates. The UNC-CH graduation ceremony is typically held outside in Kenan Stadium and currently scheduled for May 16.

N.C. State graduation is typically held at PNC Arena and is currently scheduled for May 15.