North Carolina

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in North Carolina

North Carolina reported 2,145 new COVID-19 cases and 1,303 hospitalizations Wednesday, a continuation of a weeks-long decrease in coronavirus metrics statewide.

It’s the fewest hospitalizations reported since Nov. 11.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 2,275 new cases per day, the lowest seven-day average since Oct. 28.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Monday, the latest day with available data, 6.1% were positive, an increase from the 5.9% reported Sunday.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

The state met that mark Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of last week.

But the most recent seven-day average still was above the target, at 5.2%.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

*Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 120 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by 20 since the end of January.

Vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

**The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Across the state, a total of 2,575,019 doses have been administered. As of Tuesday, 967,433 North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, having received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service