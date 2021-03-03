Two men standing in driveway killed by suspected impaired driver, NC cops say

Two men were killed while standing in a driveway by a suspected impaired driver, North Carolina officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two North Carolina men were killed by a suspected impaired driver while standing in a driveway, officials say.

Dakota Reiswig, 26, was driving a Toyota SUV on Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Saturday afternoon when he veered off the left side of the road, N.C. Highway Patrol said, according to WECT.

He hit two men, 67-year-old Mint Greene and 64-year-old Robert Winslow, standing in a “private driveway,” Highway Patrol says, according to WWAY. They died at the scene.

Officials say Reiswig also hit another SUV before crashing into a ditch, WYFF reported Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital in South Carolina before being booked in J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Conway.

He “waived extradition and will be brought back to North Carolina,” WYFF reports.

“Impairment was suspected, and warrants were taken out in North Carolina for driving while impaired and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle,” officials said, according to WWAY.

Neighbors of Greene — who was known as the “lawnmower man” for the mowers and other tools that covered his front lawn — told WECT he’ll be “remembered as a family man, an experienced repairman and someone who went out of his way to help his neighbors.”

“I’m so used to hearing lawnmowers first thing in the morning. I’m so used to hearing music, because he played this music and stuff and I don’t hear that anymore,” Alonzo Jenerette, who lives across the street from Greene, told WECT. “He was an all-around man, a Mr. Fix it man; he was just really well known.”