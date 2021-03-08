Lincoln Town Car used as ‘deadly weapon’ during two-county car chase, NC deputies say

A North Carolina man is accused of using his 1995 Lincoln Town Car to assault deputies during a March 7 car chase in Lincoln County, officials say. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office photo

What began as a car chase in Gaston County ended as a demolition derby in nearby Lincoln County, after a suspect ran into “multiple patrol vehicles” while driving through someone’s yard, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald Duncan Anderson Jr., 31, is accused of using his vehicle as a weapon, resulting in “five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

One deputy was struck by Anderson’s 1995 Lincoln Town Car “and suffered minor injuries,” officials said. The officer was not identified and details of his injuries were not released.

The incident happened Sunday and began as a car chase involving Anderson and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

“Upon entering Lincoln County, Anderson continued to refuse to stop for Lincoln County deputies as well,” the news release says.

“Anderson was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control ... in western Lincoln County. Anderson’s vehicle left the roadway coming to rest in a yard. Patrol deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to detain Mr. Anderson. (He) then accelerated in his vehicle striking multiple patrol vehicles and causing extensive damage.”

Deputies were eventually able to stop the Town Car and arrest Anderson, who lives in Lincolnton, the release said.

At least four patrol cars were struck during the incident, county officials told McClatchy News. The department has not completed its damage estimates, officials said.

Anderson was being pursued in connection with warrants issued in the Gaston County town of Dallas, officials said. Details of the warrants were not released.

“He is also a person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Bessemer City on February 10,” officials said..

In addition to the five felony assault charges, Anderson is charged with “one count of possession of a firearm by felon, four counts of injury to personal property, one count of injury to real property, and one count of felony speeding to elude,” the release said. Bond was set at $75,000, officials said.