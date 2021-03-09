Student reports sexual assault in dorm at East Carolina University, NC school says

A North Carolina school said it’s investigating a reported sexual assault. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A student reported a sexual assault at a North Carolina college dorm, officials said.

East Carolina University is investigating after a student reported an acquaintance sexually assaulted her on the campus at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple news outlets reported.

The school of about 28,000 students is in Greenville, in Pitt County and roughly 85 miles east of Raleigh.

Officials said the man that the student accused of sexual assault didn’t live in the area and didn’t attend ECU, WITN reported. She said the same person may have tried to assault someone else at a party off campus, according to the school.

“Please report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible,” the college said in an alert, according to WCTI. “Trust your instincts and seek help immediately if you are concerned about a person or a situation.”

ECU didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment Tuesday.

Officials ask anyone with information about the reported assault to call ECU police at 252-328-6787, according to WNCT.