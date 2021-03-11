Adults with high-risk medical conditions to move up COVID vaccine list in NC, Cooper says

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that some members of Group 4 — including those with medical conditions that leave them at risk from COVID-19 — will be eligible for vaccine a week early.

Group 4 includes anyone 16 to 64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, as well as people living in close group settings. It also includes essential workers who don’t meet the criteria as a front-line worker. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that the group totals as many as 4.1 million people.

People with high-risk conditions, homeless people and those in group settings, such as jails and prisons, now will be eligible on March 17. They originally had been eligible March 24.

High-risk medical conditions can include asthma, cancer, cystic fibrosis, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, pregnancy, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and those with a weakened immune system.

Cooper is dividing up the group, though, and said other essential workers will be eligible starting April 7. That includes people who work in chemical plants, communications and information technology industries, public works and real estate.

The state’s vaccine supply is expected to gradually increase throughout the month, then take a large leap around the beginning of April with production of the Johnson &. Johnson vaccine coming online.

Vaccinations have been underway in Groups 1, 2 and 3. At the end of Tuesday, 1.85 million people in North Carolina had received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, with 1.13 million totally inoculated. An additional 14,272 people had received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

On Wednesday, the state’s first federally run mass vaccination site opened in Greensboro with the goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day. The appointment-only site will be open seven days a week for 10 weeks, ultimately vaccinating about 20,000 a week.

The shots are happening at a brisk enough pace that this is the second time the state has advanced its distribution. Earlier this month, the governor announced that front-line essential workers in Group 3 would be eligible a week ahead of schedule.

Kimberly Newman, a U.S. Air Force medic, prepares to administer a vaccination to Jeong Hwa Song during a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Four Season Town Center in Greensboro. The clinic expects to vaccinate 3000 people per day over eight weeks. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

But Cooper and other the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stressed the importance of keeping up public health measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

This week, the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated can be indoors without a mask with those who also are fully vaccinated. There should still be caution, though, about being with people who are at high risk of getting the coronavirus. In those cases, masks should still be worn.

Schools

The news conference came hours after the NC legislature passed a new school reopening bill that Cooper supports. Cooper, a Democrat, and Republican legislative leaders announced the compromise bill Wednesday that would affect more than 1 million K-12 public school students. The governor had vetoed an earlier schools reopening bill.

Now, after a year without being in a classroom, thousands of North Carolina students who have been in remote-only learning will be able to get in-person instruction.

Most of the state’s K-12 public school students already have the option of in-person learning, but not all districts have used the option and not full-time.

Once Cooper signs the bill, elementary schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning under Plan A, and middle and high schools under Plan A or B, which has six feet of social distancing requirements and has resulted in a hybrid model that mixes in-person and remote instruction. All students will still be allowed a virtual school option as well.