KKK condemned for flyer, candy left at home of mom who protested NC Confederate statue

The Ku Klux Klan left a business card, candy and a handwritten “We See Everything” note at the home of a Statesville mom who led successful protests of a North Carolina Confederate soldier statue, police said Tuesday.

Clear half-gallon-size baggies containing the cards and candy also were tossed in the yards of 66 homes in the Old Mountain Road area, 7 miles west of Statesville, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told The Charlotte Observer.

Genesis Houpe of Statesville said her 11-year-old son found one of the bags outside their home on Saturday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

“He cried and he asked me, ‘Do we need to move? What should we do?’” Houpe told WSOC-TV.

Houpe, who is Black, led a Change.org petition drive calling for the removal of the 1905 statue outside the Old County Courthouse on South Center Street in downtown Statesville. The building houses county government offices.

Houpe’s petition drew nearly the number of signatures she’d hope for — 2,500.

“Why do we need a 27 foot reminder of White Supremacy?” Houpe asked in the petition.

Commissioners voted on March 2 to move the statue to either Fourth Creek Cemetery or Oakwood Cemetery, although no timetable has been announced, The (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.

Muslim group condemns KKK action

The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights group on Tuesday condemned the KKK’s action.

“All Americans should be free to exercise their First Amendment rights without fear of intimidation by organized hate groups,” Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Washington-based Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.

“This disturbing incident shows why all symbols of white supremacy and racism must be removed from our society,” Hooper said.

‘We See Everything’

Bags tossed outside Houpe’s and other homes contained the business card of the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire, which didn’t return email and phone messages by the Observer on Tuesday.

“KKK” was written in red marker on a piece of white paper in the bags, along with smaller “We See Everything” words in black marker, according to the TV station’s images of the bags.

“We have been fighting too hard to let this type of hate come to our door step,” Houpe told WCNC-TV.

On Facebook, she posted: “I will not be intimidated by anyone!”

Campbell told the Observer it’s unknown if anyone in the Old Mountain Road area was similarly targeted, although his office continues to investigate, he said.

‘Most infamous’ hate group

The KKK is the “oldest and most infamous of American hate groups,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group for years has used mass drop-offs of candy with its literature to recruit members, The Washington Post reported in 2014.

Campbell, the Iredell sheriff, said he discussed the local cases with Statesville police Chief David Addison as recently as Tuesday morning.

He said investigators will review surveillance footage to try to identify a car and those responsible for distributing the bags.

Clan leaflet drops rare

It is still unclear if bags found outside Houpe’s and several other Statesville homes are connected with those in the Old Mountain Road area, the sheriff said. They were not entirely the same, he said.

Sheriff’s investigators last saw such KKK materials six years ago, in Harmony in rural north Iredell, Campbell said.

“It is not common,” he said.

Muslim group praises vote

The commissioners’ March 2 vote followed months of protests at the statute and drew praise from CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

The vote will remove “a symbol of slavery, racism and white supremacy from the grounds of an institution that must treat every person equally before the law,” CAIR’s Hooper said after the vote.