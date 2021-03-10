Here’s what NC individuals, families and governments can expect from COVID relief bill

As many as 9.1 million North Carolina residents will receive some federal economic stimulus checks as part of the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Democrats in the U.S. House on Wednesday.

The $1.9 trillion package, which passed the Senate on Saturday, is President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority. He is expected to sign it Friday.

Americans could see additional money in their checking accounts before the end of the month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“The first batch of payments will go to all taxpayers who provided direct deposit in their 2019 or 2020 returns, followed by taxpayers who didn’t provide that information, but for whom the IRS has payment information from other programs,” she said Tuesday.

Under the American Rescue Plan, as the legislation is called, a family of four could receive $5,600 — or $1,400 per person. The bill also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which run through Labor Day, and monthly child-credit payments of $250 to $300 beginning this summer.

More than 6.5 million North Carolina adults and 2.6 million children in the state will receive all or part of the stimulus checks, according to an analysis by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

The full $1,400 checks will go to individuals earning less than $75,000, heads of households earning less than $112,500 and joint filers earning less than $150,000. The payments are reduced more quickly than in previous packages, and those earning more than $80,000 (individuals) or $160,000 (joint filers) will not receive any stimulus.

Each dependent will also receive a $1,400 check.

“The American Rescue Plan will deliver needed aid to individuals, families, workers, businesses, and health care systems. I’m proud that this Congress has taken such swift action to get this important work done,” said Rep. Deborah Ross, a Wake County Democrat.

Child tax credit

The bill also includes a revamped and increased child tax credit, pushing it from its current $2,000 to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under the age of 6. Instead of the typical credit on annual income tax returns, the government will send monthly checks beginning in July and through the end of the year with the rest available as a tax credit on the 2021 return.

The credit is only for one year, though some Democrats are already pushing to make it permanent.

More than 40% of North Carolina children live in poor or low-income households, according to advocacy group NC Child. That includes 60% of Black children and 64% of Latino children, said Michelle Hughes, executive director of NC Child.

“This plan is really a game-changer for North Carolina kids. We’ve not really seen public policy addressing poverty on this scale in our lifetimes,” Hughes said. “It will lift millions of children out of poverty and dramatically improve the trajectory of their lives and improve outcomes for them.”

More than 2.1 million North Carolina adults and nearly 2.5 million children stand to benefit from the credit, according to The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

The credit is available to individuals making less than $75,000 or joint filers making less than $150,000. The credit also extends to more lower-income families with little or no tax liabilities who previously weren’t receiving the credit.

“Child poverty is seen and perceived as this intractable problem that is just with us. It’s just something we have in our communities. But really it’s a policy choice that we’re making,” said Hughes, who has been working in the field since the mid-1990s. “You can make a different policy choice and really impact child poverty in an enormous and significant way.”

Partisan differences

New polling indicates that the measure is popular with voters across party lines despite unified opposition from Republicans in Congress.

Republican lawmakers have argued that the package is not targeted enough and contains spending that is not related to COVID-19 relief. Some of the money in the bill for schools, for example, won’t be spent until 2028.

“What the American people need is targeted, temporary relief that is directly related to COVID,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Denver Republican, said after the first House vote.

The bill passed Wednesday on a party-line, 220-211 vote. A previous version had passed the House in late February with all five North Carolina Democrats voting in favor of the package and all eight North Carolina Republicans voting against it. A slightly different version passed in the Senate along party lines with Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voting against the legislation.

The bill includes additional money for states that expand Medicaid and subsidies to help people buy health insurance, billions for food, rent and mortgage assistance and nearly $200 billion for education from child care through higher education. Republicans want the money directed toward schools that are open or reopening.

Tillis said there is more than $1 trillion in unspent funds from previous bipartisan coronavirus relief bills.

“Unfortunately, Democrats have managed to turn the one uniting force in Congress into just another partisan, divisive political issue of the day,” Tillis said.

Money for state and local governments

The bill also includes $350 billion for state and local governments, many of which are enjoying surprising surpluses during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina is scheduled to receive nearly $9 billion in aid for state government ($5.2 billion), metro cities ($672 million), other non-county governments ($682 million) and county governments ($2 billion) as well as $277 million for capital projects.

The following are estimated amounts for cities and counties provided by congressional Democrats:

City $ in millions Asheville 26.1 Burlington 11.76 Cary 17.32 Chapel Hill 10.41 Charlotte 148.94 Concord 16.96 Durham 50.96 Fayetteville 38.25 Gastonia 16.37 Goldsboro 8.75 Greensboro 56.34 Greenville 24.38 Hickory 8.25 High Point 23.42 Jacksonville 9.3 Kannapolis 9.76 Lenoir 3.65 Morganton 3.72 New Bern 6.45 Raleigh 79.58 Rocky Mount 13.13 Salisbury 7.16 Wilmington 25.93 Winston-Salem 55.12

County $ in millions Alamance 32.88 Alexander 7.27 Alleghany County 2.16 Anson County 4.74 Ashe County 5.28 Avery County 3.41 Beaufort County 9.11 Bertie County 3.67 Bladen County 6.35 Brunswick County 27.7 Buncombe County 50.66 Burke County 17.55 Cabarrus County 41.98 Caldwell County 15.94 Camden County 2.11 Carteret County 13.47 Caswell County 4.38 Catawba County 30.94 Chatham County 14.44 Cherokee County 5.55 Chowan County 2.7 Clay County 2.18 Cleveland County 19 Columbus County 10.77 Craven County 19.81 Cumberland County 65.07 Currituck County 5.38 Dare County 7.18 Davidson County 32.51 Davie County 8.31 Duplin County 11.39 Durham County 62.35 Edgecombe County 9.98 Forsyth County 74.14 Franklin County 13.51 Gaston County 43.55 Gates County 2.24 Graham County 1.64 Granville County 11.72 Greene County 4.09 Guilford County 104.18 Halifax County 9.7 Harnett County 26.37 Haywood County 12.09 Henderson County 22.77 Hertford County 4.59 Hoke County 10.71 Hyde County 0.96 Iredell County 35.26 Jackson County 8.52 Johnston County 40.6 Jones County 1.83 Lee County 11.98 Lenoir County 10.85 Lincoln County 16.7 McDowell County 8.87 Macon County 6.95 Madison County 4.22 Martin County 4.35 Mecklenburg County 215.35 Mitchell County 2.9 Montgomery County 5.27 Moore County 19.57 Nash County 18.29 New Hanover County 45.47 Northampton County 3.78 Onslow County 38.39 Orange County 28.8 Pamlico County 2.47 Pasquotank County 7.72 Pender County 12.23 Perquimans County 2.61 Person County 7.66 Pitt County 35.05 Polk County 4.02 Randolph County 27.86 Richmond County 8.69 Robeson County 25.33 Rockingham County 17.65 Rowan County 27.56 Rutherford County 13 Sampson County 12.32 Scotland County 6.75 Stanly County 12.18 Stokes County 8.84 Surry County 13.92 Swain County 2.77 Transylvania County 6.67 Tyrrell County 0.78 Union County 46.52 Vance County 8.64 Wake County 215.62 Warren County 3.83 Washington County 2.25 Watauga County 10.9 Wayne County 23.88 Wilkes County 13.27 Wilson County 15.86 Yadkin County 7.31 Yancey County 3.5





