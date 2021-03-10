Duke threatens a campus lockdown after spike in COVID cases tied to fraternity parties

Duke University is cracking down on COVID-19 rules after reporting spikes in cases among undergraduate students following Greek life parties and fraternity rush events.

In an email to undergraduate students and their parents Wednesday, the university threatened a curfew, restricted access to campus and canceling in-person classes if things don’t improve.

Since Friday, the university reported more than 100 cases among students, most of whom have a “known Greek affiliation and/or are first-year male students in the Class of 2024.” Duke also saw its highest daily case count within its student population since the pandemic began Tuesday, with 32 undergraduate students testing positive.

The recent cases are connected to the off-campus rush activities and parties hosted by individuals connected to Durham Interfraternity Council, according to Duke. That group included Greek organizations that recently severed their affiliations with Duke and started spring rush last month, The Duke Chronicle reported.

Durham IFC President Will Santee told The Chronicle that chapters were expected to keep rush events virtual “or within Duke guidelines.”

The recent incidents are under investigation by Duke’s Office of Conduct and Community Standards and other authorities, according to the university.

Duke has reported more COVID-19 cases in the first few weeks of the spring semester than it did overall last fall. And this isn’t the first time Duke has threatened a campus lockdown this spring.

Duke warns students about parties

Duke condemned the in-person events in an email from John Blackshear, dean of students; Gary Bennett, vice provost of undergraduate education, and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs.

The warning reminded students not to host or attend in-person events of 10 people or more on or off-campus, including rush events.

“To be clear, students who are seeking to affiliate with any selective organization may not participate in any in-person rush, pledge, or other selection activity for any affiliated or unaffiliated student group,” the email said.

If students break these rules, it will be considered a flagrant violation of The Duke Compact and Duke Community Standard and students will face disciplinary action through the student conduct process.

Students found responsible for hosting off-campus events or other flagrant violations could face serious sanctions, including suspension and expulsion. Duke has already issued multi-semester suspensions for this activity.

New COVID rules for Duke students

Because students had days off this week, Duke is requiring every undergraduate living on or off campus who is returning from travel to sequester in their room or apartments until they have cleared two rounds of surveillance testing. That includes the 48-hour notification period following the second test.

Those students can’t go to class or access campus facilities other than to get food and essential supplies, to get tested for COVID-19 or to exercise. If they don’t follow those rules, students could lose campus privileges or be suspended from Duke.

There will also be more surveillance testing for undergraduate students in the next few weeks.

“We are confident that you all can adhere to this new guidance so that we can flatten the curve on campus without employing additional steps to restrict campus life,” the message said.

Duke is planning to host an in-person, outdoor graduation ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium in May.

“In a year of loss, let’s come together to ensure that our seniors can complete their time at Duke without additional interruption,” the message said, “and that the campus community can get through a hard-fought year without wholly preventable and dangerous setbacks.”