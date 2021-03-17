The COVID-19 death toll in NC continues to rise as large majority still not vaccinated

More than 500 people have died of COVID-19 in North Carolina so far this month, according to the latest figures released by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state has reached 11,722, including 35 reported for the first time Wednesday.

The state also reported another 1,999 new cases of coronavirus. The pace of new infections remains lower than its peak in January but has averaged about 1,700 a day this month.

One in five North Carolinians are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since they were first offered in mid-December.

Among the three vaccines available, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given a few weeks apart, to be fully effective.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which started being administered earlier in March, requires just one dose to be effective.

About 16.5% of people age 18 and older in the state have been fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.

So far, vaccines have been limited to health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, those age 65 or older and front-line essential workers. Starting Wednesday, those with certain medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 are now also eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 889,310 (+1,999)

Deaths: 11,757 (+35)

Tests: 10,851,648 (+27,027)

People hospitalized: 1,002 (-19)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 245 (-14)

Available ICU beds: 540 (+16)

Available inpatient beds: 5,170 (+84)

Patients on ventilators: 887 (-36)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

First doses arrived: 1,918,820

First doses administered: 1,974,455 (103%)*

Second doses arrived: 1,413,895

Second doses administered: 1,177,122 (88%)

Single shot doses arrived: 83,700

Single shot doses administered: 73,455 (88%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 127,978 (88%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 102,795 (70%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 3,455,805

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,353,372

Percent of population receiving at least one dose of vaccine: 20%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 12.9%

Percent of population 18 or older receiving at least one dose of vaccine: 25.7%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 16.5%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.6% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 14.8% (23.1%)

White: 77.6% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.8% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 96.4% (90.2%)