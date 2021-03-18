North Carolina

Fujifilm Diosynth to invest $1.5 billion to build a vaccine plant in Holly Springs

President Donald Trump, wearing a face mask, tours the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., on Monday, July 27, 2020.
President Donald Trump, wearing a face mask, tours the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., on Monday, July 27, 2020. ANNA MONEYMAKER NYT
HOLLY SPRINGS

The Japanese contract drug manufacturer Fujifilm Diosynth will build new vaccine manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and bring 725 jobs to the area over five years, following up on the company’s previously announced plans.

The Economic Investment Committee of the state Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the company’s expansion to the Triangle would represent a $1.5 billion investment from Fujifilm Diosynth by 2025.

Upon completion, the facility will be the largest monoclonal antibody manufacturing facility in the world and the jobs would pay a minimum annual salary of $99,848, the committee said. In addition to the 725 jobs, over 600 existing ones will be retained.

Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth, previously told The News & Observer in January that the company wanted to expand near one of its existing facilities in the U.S. like its existing site in Research Triangle Park.

In all, the state estimates it will provide roughly $33.5 million in incentives for the company.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Zachery Eanes
Zachery Eanes
Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.
  Comments  

Business

Google announces North Carolina cloud engineering hub

March 18, 2021 9:48 AM

Business

Sports-betting venues opening at 2 western NC casinos

March 18, 2021 4:26 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service