Fujifilm Diosynth to invest $1.5 billion to build a vaccine plant in Holly Springs

President Donald Trump, wearing a face mask, tours the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., on Monday, July 27, 2020. NYT

The Japanese contract drug manufacturer Fujifilm Diosynth will build new vaccine manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and bring 725 jobs to the area over five years, following up on the company’s previously announced plans.

The Economic Investment Committee of the state Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the company’s expansion to the Triangle would represent a $1.5 billion investment from Fujifilm Diosynth by 2025.

Upon completion, the facility will be the largest monoclonal antibody manufacturing facility in the world and the jobs would pay a minimum annual salary of $99,848, the committee said. In addition to the 725 jobs, over 600 existing ones will be retained.

Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth, previously told The News & Observer in January that the company wanted to expand near one of its existing facilities in the U.S. like its existing site in Research Triangle Park.

In all, the state estimates it will provide roughly $33.5 million in incentives for the company.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.