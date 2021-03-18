Google to bring new engineering hub to Durham, up to 1,000 jobs as part of US expansion

This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. AP

Google is opening a new cloud engineering hub in Durham, the California-based tech giant said Thursday.

The company said the office could eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and grow into one of Google Cloud’s top five engineering hubs in the U.S., along with the Bay Area, New York, Seattle, and Kirkland, Wash., according to a news release.

The company’s Google Cloud division will lease space at 200 Morris St. in downtown Durham from Duke University initially, though it plans to look for a permanent home somewhere in the city.

The investment in Durham is part of a broader national expansion, according to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet.

The company plans to invest more than $7 billion in its offices and data centers across the U.S. this year, and hopes to create at least 10,000 new jobs.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life. Google wants to be a part of that recovery,” Pichai said in a statement.

Google has had a small presence in the Triangle before this announcement. Across the state, the company has 600 existing employees, and operated an office in Chapel Hill since 2005.

It’s also had a long-standing relationship with the American Underground startup hub in Durham. For five years, Google has hosted an annual summit for Black-led startups in Durham, providing mentorship to promising startups led by Black founders

And Lilyn Hester, the company’s head of external affairs, public policy and government relations for Google Southeast, has long been based in Durham.

“I’ve called Durham home for decades and have long shared with my colleagues that there is something very special about this corner of the world that requires a closer look,” Hester said in a statement. “Google’s growth in the Triangle is a true expression of a shared commitment to innovation and community.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate. Want more on the Triangle’s tech scene? Sign up for the N&O’s weekly Innovation & Tech newsletter.