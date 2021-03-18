Weekly rate of positive COVID-19 tests in NC hits 5% target for 11th straight day

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that return positive continues to meet North Carolina’s target of 5% or below.

Among the tests reported Tuesday, the latest day with data available, 3.9% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, 4.7% of tests have returned positive per day. Tuesday’s seven-day average marks the 11th consecutive day that the rate has been 5% or below. Health experts say a positive rate of 5% or less is necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus. It is also one of the key metrics the state uses to make adjustments in its reopening plan.

March 6 was the first time over the entire pandemic that the state’s target was met.

The decreasing percent positive rate has occurred as nearly 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated across the state, as of Thursday.

That’s 13.2% of the entire population and 16.9% of the adult population.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 1,641 new COVID-19 cases per day.

That seven-day average has increased from 1,506 reported on Saturday, but it has decreased from the over 2,400 at the beginning of the month.

Hospitalizations statewide decreased slightly to 995, the fewest reported since early October.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 891,314 (+2,004)

Deaths: 11,783 (+26)

Tests: 10,900,126 (+48,478)

People hospitalized: 995 (-15)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 256 (+8)

Available ICU beds: 554 (+14)

Available inpatient beds: 5,287 (+117)

Patients on ventilators: 918 (+31)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Thursday:

First doses arrived: 2,156,680

First doses administered: 2,012,482 (93%)

Second doses arrived: 1,413,895

Second doses administered: 1,201,240 (85%)

Single shot doses arrived: 95,200

Single shot doses administered: 75,700 (80%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 127,891 (88%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 103,786 (71%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 3,521,099

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,380,726

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 20.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 13.2%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 26.1%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 16.9%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.6% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 15% (23.1%)

White: 77.4% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.8% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 96.2% (90.2%)