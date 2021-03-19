Over 1.4 million people in NC now fully vaccinated

North Carolina reported Friday that over 1.4 million people in the state are now fully vaccinated.

That’s 13.4% of the total population and 17.1% of the adult population, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Among the three vaccines available in North Carolina, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given a few weeks apart to be fully effective.

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which was first approved for use at the beginning of March, requires only one dose for full effect.

Nearly 1.4 million in North Carolina have received two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and around 77,000 have received the J&J vaccine, putting the state over the 1.4 million mark.

All vaccinations have been administered since the state first started offering them in mid-December.

Positive test rates continue to meet state target

Among the tests reported Wednesday, the latest day with available data, 4% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 4.8% positive per day. State health officials have said that 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Wednesday marks the 12th straight that North Carolina has met that target.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 893,229 (+1,915)

Deaths: 11,805 (+22)

Tests: 10,945,810 (+45,684)

People hospitalized: 970 (-25)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 238 (-18)

Available ICU beds: 579 (+25)

Available inpatient beds: 5,352 (+65)

Patients on ventilators: 905 (-13)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 2,156,680

First doses administered: 2,066,249 (96%)

Second doses arrived: 1,413,895

Second doses administered: 1,218,866 (86%)

Single shot doses arrived: 95,200

Single shot doses administered: 76,796 (81%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 128,244 (88%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 104,632 (72%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 3,594,787

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,400,294

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 20.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 13.4%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 26.8%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 17.1%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.6% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 15% (23.1%)

White: 77.3% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.8% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 96.2% (90.2%)