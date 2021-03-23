Planning a beach trip? You’ll pay more to park in these coastal towns due to NC law

Beachgoers pack Wrightsville Beach Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias moves along the Southeast Coast. tlong@newsobserver.com

Wrightsville Beach plans to make $3.2 million off your parking fees this year to offset what residents would pay in property taxes.

Parking on the island increased last summer to $5 an hour with a $25-per-day cap. Farther south, Carolina Beach charges $5 an hour with a $20-a-day cap. Beginning April 1, Surf City will charge $3 an hour or $15 a day.

A group of residents who live in New Hanover County, but not at the beaches, are upset that Wrightsville Beach parking prices went up during the COVID-19 pandemic and that a 1998 law exempts Wrightsville Beach and a 2001 law exempts other New Hanover beaches from parking laws that govern nearly every other community.

Only two other towns have been granted this exemption. A 2011 law carved out the same exemption for Atlantic Beach and Beaufort in Carteret County. Both communities have kept their parking to $3 an hour or less.

On-street parking fees can be charged only to cover the cost of upkeep and enforcement of parking in 98 of North Carolina’s counties. But New Hanover’s beach towns can charge any amount.

Wrightsville Beach has caught the most attention from those fighting the parking fees, both because it’s close to Wilmington and because the town made it clear that parking was offsetting taxes.

“They list that on their website, that they are able to maintain low property tax due to their lucrative parking program,” said Monica McCaskill, a New Hanover County resident.

State Rep. Deb Butler, a Wilmington Democrat, is now speaking with her constituents about their complaints and trying to find solutions.

“It seems unfair that there was a carve-out made for New Hanover beaches,” Butler told The News & Observer.

Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills said the price of parking pays for clean beaches, lifeguards, emergency services and policing.

Those services are costly and it is “only right and fair that visitors who require these services help defray the costs and not leave it all to local tax payers,” Mills told The News & Observer in an email.

In the town’s budget for the current fiscal year, the tax rate would need to increase from $0.13 to $0.23 per $100 in property value if it lost all parking revenue.

“Our parking rates are in line with the other beaches in the area (see Carolina Beach and Surf City) whose rates are essentially the same as our rates,” Mills said. “I would also point out that Carolina Beach raised its hourly rate to $5 per hour before we did. There are many beaches on the east coast that charge more than we do.”

But some New Hanover County residents argue that it is unreasonable that visiting the beach in their own community helps offset the price of those with homes on the island while others question if it’s a way to keep some people off the island.

Parking fees rise

When Wilmington resident Charles Rosenberg moved from the Washington, D.C., area four years ago, street parking at the beach was $2.50.

He used a parking app on his phone and that came with a small markup in price.

“It seemed reasonable,” Rosenberg said.

But then Hurricane Florence made landfall at Wrightsville Beach in 2018, causing widespread damage.

The town council “used that excuse” to raise prices, Rosenberg said. .

He added that the fee increase was no more than a dollar.

Rosenberg said residents didn’t like it but they understood that the town needed to pay for repairs following the storm.

But then in summer 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, parking increased to the current rate.

“People are really pissed off down there,” Rosenberg said. “That seems outrageous.”

McCaskill also moved to the beach when parking was $2.50. She said residents could at least park before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. to enjoy the beach for free before or after work.

But with the price increase, the free parking hours were reduced as well. Now parking fees end at 7 p.m.

“So even people that live here, that want to go before work, or they want to, you know, go around the beach and enjoy living here, we still have to pay for it now,” McCaskill said.

And the beaches have no form of public transportation to get people from the city to the coast.

A free trolley used to take people to the beach but that was done away with.

“They used to have buses,” said Emily Kohls, who is also involved in the residents’ fight for legislation that would change the exemptions. “Buses are no longer allowed on Wrightsville Beach. It’s very clear that they’re trying to keep a certain person out of Wrightsville Beach.”

Excluding those who can’t pay?

Butler spent a Saturday in a virtual meeting with her constituents hearing their concerns.

One story that stood out to her came from a teacher who had been cooped up from the pandemic and wanted to get outside during her summer break.

But her salary as a teacher didn’t give her the ability to pay for parking at the beach, Butler said.

“It’s one thing to say that in bold print that people can’t come to this beach,” Butler said. “That would clearly be illegal to do. But if you put so many barriers in front of them to make it the same outcome, then maybe that’s inappropriate.

“It may not be intentional, but if you put enough barriers in front of people so that if you’re poor that when a $20 parking expense precludes you from being able to enjoy the beach, then it’s really not fair.”

Repeal the parking law?





Critics of the fees mainly want to negotiate better parking fees for New Hanover residents.

Some of the county’s beaches sell parking passes to residents who live at the beach. New Hanover residents who live in places further out like Wilmington want that option extended to them as well.

McCaskill said she also hopes lawmakers would revise the law to put a cap on parking fees.

Rep. Ted Davis, a Wilmington Republican, told the group that beach parking is a local issue that should not be handled by the state.

“The bottom line is that after giving your concerns and the input from others very serious consideration, I will not introduce legislation, or support any such legislation introduced by another, to repeal either House Bill 1596 or House Bill 212,” Davis said in an email to residents. “I will also not introduce legislation, or support any such legislation introduced by another, to either set limits to on-street parking fees, grant County residents a free season pass, or grant County residents a season pass at a reasonable (which is totally subjective) fee.”

Davis did not respond to The News & Observer’s email requesting comment for this story,

“What’s stopping them at this point from going up another 100% and charging $10 an hour?” McCaskill asked.

“That’s the harm here.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.