NC reports over 2,000 new COVID cases, third straight day under 1,000 hospitalizations

North Carolina reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state continues to report the lowest number of hospitalizations from the virus since early October.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 964 hospitalizations. That’s down from 970 the day before. The data is based on reporting from 95% of hospitals statewide. N.C. reported under 1,000 hospitalizations Thursday for the first time since Oct. 6.

As of Thursday, the latest update available, 4% of tests were returning positive across the state. Health officials have said that number needs to remain under 5% in order to effectively slow the spread of the virus.

Over 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, which reported Friday that over 20% of the population is at least partially vaccinated. Of those, 13.4% are fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, spaced a few weeks apart, to reach full vaccination status. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

The state also reported 15 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 11,820. Deaths are not always reported the day they occur, and DHHS updates its data for prior days as it receives new information.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, with changes from the day before:

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

