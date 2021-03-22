North Carolina

Police: Juvenile taken into custody after mall shooting

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Police in North Carolina say that a juvenile has been taken into custody after a report of a shooting at a mall in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Northlake Mall.

Police said the unidentified juvenile was charged with the attempted murder of a juvenile victim. Police did not release the suspect’s age.

Charlotte police said that uniformed police officers working off-duty in the mall heard a gunshot. The mall was then locked down and evacuated.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

