Chapel Hill and UNC have plan to boost the town’s economy and bring businesses downtown

Businesses in downtown Chapel Hill have long struggled to make up for lost business when UNC students go home for breaks. The town hopes a new initiative with UNC will help bring more workers and residents downtown.

UNC and Chapel Hill officials announced a new partnership Wednesday to spur innovation and entrepreneurship and keep homegrown businesses and research ventures in town for the long haul.

The Carolina Economic Development Strategy builds on work done for several years to revitalize the downtown area and boost economic development, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said in a news release.

“In recent years, we have taken several bold business development steps to reinvigorate commercial office space and create infrastructure in our downtown that will bring more office workers and visitors here year-round,” Hemminger said. “I am excited about working with the University to take things to the next level so that our downtown is one of the best places to locate a business.”

The work started with evaluating peer universities across the country engaged in local innovation and startups, including Duke University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative based on Morris Street in downtown Durham.

Duke’s I&E hub works with university and health care partners, colleges and organizations to boost innovation and entrepreneurship. It includes the Duke Angel Network, which has invested over $6 million in 16 companies affiliated with the university, I&E reported.

This week, California-based tech giant Google announced it was leasing space in Duke’s innovation hub in downtown Durham while searching for a permanent home. The new Google Cloud engineering hub is expected to grow into one of the company’s top five U.S. engineering hubs, Google officials said, eventually providing more than 1,000 jobs in the Triangle.

UNC already operates two startup incubation centers in downtown Chapel Hill: the 1789 Venture Lab and the Launch Accelerator on West Rosemary Street, which started as a partnership between the university and the governments in Chapel Hill and Orange County.

The university also offers maker spaces and other entrepreneurial opportunities on campus.

Hemminger will co-chair Chapel Hill’s new town-gown partnership with Doug Rothwell, UNC’s executive-in-residence for economic development. Rothwell, who recently moved back to Chapel Hill with his wife, also will lead an Economic Development Council of university leaders appointed by UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

Rothwell has served as president and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan for the last 15 years and brings professional experience in state and municipal economic development, Wednesday’s news release noted.

He now sits on the board of directors for the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership, which works with the town and downtown business owners and landlords to spur economic growth, provide support services and create arts and cultural opportunities.

Matt Gladdek, executive director of the Downtown Partnership, and other town leaders have advocated for years for working more closely with the university, in large part because it and UNC Health Care are the town’s biggest employers.

Nearly 800 UNC-affiliated startups have formed since 1958, raising about $17.6 billion in investment cash, according to UNC’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Impact Dashboard.

The dashboard reports that 313 of those startups were founded in Orange County, and 193 still operate in the greater Chapel Hill area, employing over 3,000 people and earning more than $300 million in revenues last year.

Others have grown out of the available office space in Chapel Hill and Orange County, forcing them to look toward Durham, Raleigh and the Research Triangle Park. The town in recent years has taken steps to restart its office market and provide larger, flexible options.

Two office projects backed by Charlotte-based Grubb Properties are expected to help with that effort. One is a redevelopment of the former CVS building on East Franklin Street into an Innovation Hub. Talks are ongoing with UNC about leasing some of that space, which is being renovated using the federal Opportunity Zone tax program.

Grubb’s other project, now going through the town’s approval process, would replace the Wallace Parking Deck adjacent to the CVS building with a new 250,000-square-foot office and research building with wet lab space.

The town traded the parking deck for the CVS parking deck that Grubb owned across the street and will demolish that deck at 125 E. Rosemary St. later this year to make way for a new 1,100 space public parking deck.

Grubb Properties also recently opened The Gwendolyn, a 106,000-square-foot office building in Chapel Hill’s Glen Lennox neighborhood. The town supported that project with a $2.2 million, performance-based tax incentive to jumpstart office construction, which had lagged Wake and Durham counties following the 2008 recession.

The work is starting to show results, Hemminger said.

One of the first projects planned later this year would recruit student volunteers and organizations to improve the appearance and quality of landscaping in areas next to the campus. The university’s council also will begin to play an active role in recruiting new businesses and investment, in addition to planning with the town for the more distant future, Rothwell said.

Eventually, there could be a network of innovation hubs in different areas around town, such as in northern Chapel Hill, where the town established a light industry and office district in recent years. That district has landed one company so far, Carolina Donor Services.

While the town has changed since he attended UNC in the 1970s, Rothwell said, it’s still a small town with historic flavor. The problem is it hasn’t kept up with other parts of the Triangle, he said, noting the coronavirus pandemic probably “escalated the urgency.”

“It won’t happen if the university doesn’t help lead it, because they are the major institution in Chapel Hill,” Rothwell said. “Carolina and Chapel Hill are intertwined and if the university doesn’t do something like this, the town certainly can’t achieve its full potential.”