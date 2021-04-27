FBI launches civil rights investigation into Andrew Brown shooting

Members of Andrew Brown Jr.’s family pray Monday, April 26, 2021 outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. was shown body camera video five days after Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies. tlong@newsobserver.com

The FBI has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch confirmed to The News & Observer on Tuesday the investigation by the FBI’s Charlotte field office.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated,” Lynch said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Brown, 42, on April 21, while they were trying to serve drug-crime related warrants.

The Brown family on Monday was able to see 20 seconds of the body-worn camera footage capturing his death.

A family attorney said in a news conference that Brown had both hands on the steering wheel of his vehicle and was blocked in by deputies when law enforcement approached his vehicle and shot him in the back of the head.

A coalition of media outlets have requested that a judge release the body-camera footage to the public. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The city is under a state of emergency with a 8 p.m. curfew.

Protesters have been marching in the city since Brown’s death demanding the release of footage.

