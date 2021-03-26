NC now providing free home COVID test kits to high-risk populations

North Carolina started providing free home COVID-19 test kits Friday to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.

The program, a partnership between the state and Labcorp, has 35,000 available home tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Applicants must either receive assistance through state Food and Nutrition Services or be disabled in order to qualify.

Disabilities that are eligible include cognitive, physical, sensory, substance abuse and and any others that affect access to COVID-19 testing sites.

To order a home COVID-19 test kit, go to tinyurl.com/rm77kzd6

Test kits are shipped overnight via FedEx, according to DHHS.

Kits cannot be shipped internationally.

“We believe this program will help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens and promote health and safety in our communities,” Brian Caveney, president of Labcorp, said in the DHHS news release.

How the test kit works

The test kit includes instructions on how to register the kit online.

The swab in the kit can then be used to collect a testing sample.

After collecting the sample, the kit must be mailed back for testing.

Test results can then be found online one to two days later.