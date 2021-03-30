A Western bootmaker is opening its first NC retail store in Charlotte. What to expect

Tecovas, an Austin, Texas bootmaker, is opening a retail store in Atherton Mill in Charlotte. Tecovas

Charlotte’s about to get a little more country in the heart of South End.

The Austin, Texas-based brand Tecovas, maker of Western boots and leather accessories, is opening its first North Carolina store Friday in Atherton Mill on South Boulevard.

Company CEO Paul Hedrick, who launched the brand in 2015, said Tecovas fills a need in Charlotte.

“Like our hometown of Austin, it (Charlotte) is a beautiful Southern city with great heritage, a booming business community, and is growing just like our brand is growing,” Hedrick said.

It will be the sixth Tevaco store outside of Texas and its 15th retail location, as Tecovas continues to expand.

What to expect

The more than 3,800-square-foot store will carry cowboy boots, bags and apparel for men and women. Customers can personalize purchases with complimentary custom leather debossing and boot shines.

Local beer or bourbon will be provided while shopping.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, safety measures store include limiting the number of people in the store, and requiring masks and social distancing.

Tecovas expects to hire about 15 people for the Charlotte store.

Choosing Atherton Mill

Hedrick said Tecavos chose the mill location because it’s a place where people “congregate, eat, drink and have fun.”

The 60,500 square feet of retail is being developed by Columbia-based property owner Edens along the Charlotte Rail Trail. It is home to other retailers like Madewell, West Elm, Free People and Anthropolgie, as well as restaurants Eagle Food & Beer Hall, Indaco and Cava.

“Atherton Mill... combines history with modern innovation, which is something we feel we’re also doing as a brand,” Hedrick said.

Only one retail space is still available to fill out the project, said Edens spokeswoman Sommer Hixson.