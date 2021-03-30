North Carolina

New COVID-19 cases tick upward; group 4 can get vaccine beginning Wednesday

North Carolina reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases per day to 1,863.

That average has increased from 1,600 on March 14, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall though, the average has decreased from the pandemic high of over 8,600 in mid-January.

As cases tick back upward, group 4 of the state’s phased system of vaccine rollout will become eligible to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

This includes essential workers who were not included in group 3, including retail workers and construction workers, among others.

As of Tuesday, over 1.8 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated.

Update on percent positive

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with available data, 6.2% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, an average of 5.1% of tests per day returned positive, according to DHHS.

State health officials have said that a seven-day average of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

