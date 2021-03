North Carolina Take a look at a funky house with swinging bed, indoor pool and an ’80s vibe listed in Raleigh March 31, 2021 01:23 PM

A house in Raleigh, North Carolina, which has features including a swinging platform bed, indoor pool with palm trees and an abundance of windows that allow visitors to gaze upon the lush greenery of the outside hits the market for a cool $899,000.