4 remain hospitalized after Wilmington house party shooting

Four people are still hospitalized after a shooting at a party in Wilmington, North Carolina, that also left three dead.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams told the StarNews on Monday that the injured are still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are “stable and recovering.”

In the meantime, the investigation into what police said was a gunfight at a house party is continuing.

Police said those who died are Zieyah Wade, 22, Shamir Jones, 21, and a 16-year-old girl, who was not identified because of her age.

Police said the victims who were wounded and recovering a local hospital are Zykeria Crawford, 19; Zymiryon Atkins, 18; Valery Orelus, 18; and Keyshawn James, 21.

The police department said in a statement that the high number of victims and circumstances surrounding the shooting means that the investigation will take time and significant manpower to “bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Police have found several firearms at the scene. And detectives are pursuing leads.

Flowers and memorials have been placed at the house.