Video shows dog attacking horse carriage in North Carolina

The driver of a horse-drawn carriage in North Carolina is being credited with helping steer the horse and passengers to safety after a dog repeatedly attacked the animal as it was pulling the cart.

Bridger Medlin, the owner of the carriage ride company, said in a Facebook post Sunday that the driver tried to fend off the dog as it bit the horse on its face and legs Saturday in a Waxhaw park.

In a video of the encounter that was posted online, children onboard could be heard screaming as the dog lunged at the horse. The video showed the horse eventually kicking the dog away, before the dog collapses and someone holds it on the ground.

Medlin's post said the driver “risked her life to protect the riders and the horse, Miss Charlotte,” adding that the driver was able to “get the carriage riders off the carriage safely while fighting off the attacking dog."

The post said that the driver was hospitalized, but her injuries weren't detailed.

The dog belonged to a park visitor, according to the post. No charges have been announced against the owner but park staff was working with authorities to “provide support,” The Charlotte Observer reported, citing Union County Parks and Recreation.

Medlin said Miss Charlotte was expected to heal, though her face may be permanently scarred.