In North Carolina, VP Harris pitches ‘good jobs’ tied to Biden infrastructure plan

Vice President Kamala Harris is in North Carolina for the first time since taking office, visiting the Greensboro and High Point area to push the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Harris traveled to Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown to speak about the American Jobs Plan, then to High Point for a tour of Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of electric school buses.

The jobs plan would spend trillions of federal dollars on physical infrastructure to fix bridges and expand transportation, plus more funding for home health care workers.

It would also expand broadband internet, an issue that has gotten increased attention in North Carolina after a year of mostly remote learning until students went back to in-person school this spring.

Harris said the plan will create millions of jobs.

“It’s about good jobs. Good jobs for every worker. Good jobs for every worker, everywhere,” Harris said.

”The truth is a lot of jobs out there require some education after high school,” she said, whether training, certification or a college degree. “We can’t just talk about higher education without thinking about what kind of training Americans need simply to get hired,” she said.

Harris said those “good jobs” will also be for women. “Hard hats are actually unisex,” she said.

Union jobs

Harris also talked about the plan for those jobs to be union jobs. “I believe every worker in America deserves the ability to join and organize a union.”

North Carolina has the second-lowest union membership rate in the country.

North Carolina is second only to South Carolina. In 2020, the nationwide union membership rate was 10.8%, which increased one half of one percent over the previous year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. North Carolina’s is 3.1%.

Ahead of Harris’s visit, leaders of the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and North Carolina State AFL-CIO said in a statement the American Jobs Plan will “allow us to finally address the intersecting health, economic and climate crises we face.”

Vice President Kamala Harris pitches the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan Monday, April 19, 2021 at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

“As we recover from COVID, now is the time for millions of people to get back to work, with new, high-quality union jobs in a clean energy economy,” Conservation Voters Executive Director Carrie Clark and NC AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan said in a statement.

Harris started her speech talking about the Biden-Harris administration’s first 90 days. “Help is here, help is here. And hope is here. Things are looking up,” she said.

Electric buses

Harris’s plane landed at 10:30 a.m. on a rainy day in Greensboro, where Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan greeted her.

Vice President Kamala Harris elbow bumps U.S. Rep Kathy Manning, left, while being greeted by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Roy Cooper, right, as Harris steps off Air Force Two on Monday April 19, 2021 at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Cooper has been rumored as a possible running mate if Harris runs for president. He is in his second term as governor and while he has said he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2022, he hasn’t ruled out other elected office. North Carolina’s governors are limited to two consecutive terms. Cooper is also the vice chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

Gov. Roy Cooper elbow bumps Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan during an event touting the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan Monday, April 19, 2021 at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

As Harris began to talk at Guilford Tech, she called Cooper a longtime friend.

Cooper introduced Regan, touting his North Carolina roots and mentioning that he’s a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. Regan was previously North Carolina’s environmental agency leader.

Elected officials in the room as Harris spoke included state House Democratic leader Robert Reives and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.

Cooper, Regan, U.S. Rep. David Price of Chapel Hill and plant leaders joined Harris on The tour included the bus floor assembly area, automated vehicle guidance system, electric vehicle charging station and the electric vehicles fleet. The jobs plan designates $20 billion for electric school buses.

Harris called the electric buses “a model for the world” and a “clear example of American aspiration — to see what is possible and then do it.” She said the $20 billion would be a “significant step” toward the goal of electrifying all school buses. She said the plant is an example of what happens when you put the resources into place for American ingenuity and innovation.

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, tours a Thomas Built Buses factory in High Point on Monday, April 19, 2021, while touting the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Cooper called the buses “the epitome of clean energy” and said he’s grateful for the proposed infrastructure legislation that could bring jobs for North Carolina and other states.

Several Republicans responded to Harris’s visit by saying she should be focusing instead on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

“Instead of working to solve the crisis at the southern border created by Biden’s reckless policies, Vice President Harris is pitching a 1.8 trillion dollar tax hike,” Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, said in a statement sent to The News & Observer via a text message from an NCGOP spokesperson. “We need an infrastructure package which is focused on strengthening America’s infrastructure and will create jobs rather than kill them.”

Vice President Kamala Harris tours a Thomas Built Buses factory in High Point, NC, on Monday, April 19, 2021 while touting the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

“Instead of being here selling failed policies, I would’ve thought Vice President Harris would be at the border where the real crisis is,” state Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said in a statement to The N&O.

Harris ended her Triad visit with an unexpected stop at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro, site of the Woolworth’s sit-in of Feb. 1, 1960, which led to a wave of sit-ins nationwide during the civil rights movement. Harris sat briefly in a seat at the original lunch counter and talked with local officials and North Carolina NAACP President Anthony Spearman.

Harris was last in North Carolina in the fall during the presidential campaign, after she became President Joe Biden’s running mate. During a late September visit, she spoke at Shaw University, an HBCU in Raleigh, and visited a Black-owned barbershop and hair salon in Raleigh. Harris is the first woman vice president, as well as the first Black vice president and the first of Indian descent.

Vice President Kamala Harris sits at the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, NC Monday, April 19, 2021. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

