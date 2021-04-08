Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena

Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after “a number” of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer.

Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

Matt Calabria, the chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said that people who were vaccinated at the PNC Arena site without suffering adverse reactions shouldn’t be concerned.

“Adverse reactions for the vaccine are typically immediate,” Calabria wrote in a text message to The News & Observer. “Less than two hours of appointments were left at PNC Arena. Those remaining appointments are being offered Pfizer vaccines or staff is assisting them in rescheduling.”

The PNC Arena site isn’t the only one that stopped using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions this week.

Yesterday, a vaccine clinic in Denver halted operations after 11 people suffered adverse reactions, according to The Denver Post.