1 in 3 NC adults now fully vaccinated against COVID, state says

Nearly a third of people age 18 and up in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Over 2.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 30.1% of the adult population and 23.6% of the total population.

Two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are required to be fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that cause COVID-19.

Since Wednesday, everyone age 16 and up in North Carolina has been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Percent positive rate remains above state target

Among test results reported Saturday, the latest day with data available, 6.9% were positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 5.8% of tests as positive per day.

State health officials have said a rate of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

The weekly average rate hasn’t been lower than 5% since March 18 and has been increasing over the last week.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday with changes since Friday*:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

*On March 26, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday only. Previously the state would update on Sunday and Saturday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Friday.

Vaccine statistics reported Monday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

