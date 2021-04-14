Swedish plastics company taps Charlotte area county for its North American HQ

File image

Swedish company Polykemi Inc. will make an $11.8 million investment and open its North American headquarters in Gaston County, county and state leaders said Wednesday.

The plastics company will open a plastics compounds manufacturing plant at the 350-acre Gastonia Technology Park, in north Gastonia west of Charlotte, is about 1 mile from Interstate 85. Officials did not say when the headquarters would open.

The project will create at least 22 jobs in the first five years with an average salary of more than $59,000, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

The state is offering a One North Carolina Fund discretionary grant of $50,000, and team with Gaston College for training local workers, Sanders said.

CEO Johan Hugoson said Polykemi is a third-generation family company started in 1968. He said the company has 220 employees in Sweden, 70 in China and 10 in Europe working with the furniture and automotive industry.

“Our goal is to grow our business and expand into new markets, and have a successful relationship with the Charlotte and Gastonia area,” Hugoson said.

Bob Hovis, commissioner of Crowders Mountain Township, said Polykemi points to the future for other jobs Gaston County can attract.

“When you decided to locate your operations here that was a stamp of approval,” added Walker Reid, the mayor of Gastonia.

Last year, Dymax Corp., based in Connecticut, invested $21.5 million and planned to add 59 jobs over the next five years at the industrial park. Average salary is $59,814 per year, according to the city.