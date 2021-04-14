Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Wake County — but no one has claimed the prize

A North Carolina lottery player is getting a $1 million windfall.

But the prize winner hasn’t claimed the money yet, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday.

Someone scored big in the Mega Millions game after spending $2 on an online ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Wake County, home to Raleigh, officials said in a news release.

It turns out, the winner beat odds of more than 1 in 12 million to match five numbers picked in Tuesday’s drawing: 10-15-19-45-68.

The $1 million prize was the biggest won nationally that day since no one hit the jackpot, according to lottery officials.

While the big prize hadn’t been claimed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the ticket holder has about six months to come forward, spokesperson Garcelle Vierra told McClatchy News in an email.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

