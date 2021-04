North Carolina Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident April 21, 2021 03:59 PM

A 21-year-old New York state native died April 19, 2021, during a parachuting accident at Fort Bragg, the 82nd Airborne Division says. She was "conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury."