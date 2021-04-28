Here’s when, where and how NC universities will host spring 2021 graduation ceremonies

North Carolina colleges and universities are planning in-person graduation ceremonies, giving 2021 seniors a bit of normalcy to end their unpredictable college careers.

Some have virtual commencement speakers, while others have special guests flying in from across the country. Student might not be able to walk across the stage, but most will be able to turn their tassels, as is tradition. Many of the events will be outdoors, and all will require face masks and social distancing.

And all of their plans could change because of COVID-19.

Schools are also offering virtual options for students, family and friends who can’t attend.

Here’s a round up of when, where and how NC universities are planning to host spring commencement ceremonies.

Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University will host in-person graduation ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 7, 8, 10, and 11 and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 12 in the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will deliver the keynote address, and each event will be live-streamed. Graduates are allowed to get tickets for two guests.

Visit appstate.edu/commencement/ for more details.

UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville will hold two commencement ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and noon on May 8, on the Quad on campus. Each graduate can invite two guests.

Linda Earley Chastang, CEO for the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inc., will serve as the commencement speaker on behalf of the late Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights activist who died last summer.

Visit unca.edu/events-and-news/commencement/ for more details.

Campbell University

Campbell University will host a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on May 9.

For 2021 graduates, the commencement ceremonies will be held at Barker-Lane Stadium on May 6 at 10 a.m., May 7 at 3 p.m., and May 8 at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., depending on the major. The ceremony for law school graduates will be at Red Hat Ampitheater in Raleigh on May 7 at 10 a.m.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Graduates will be allowed to get four tickets for guests.

Visit campbell.edu/registrar/graduation/graduation-ceremonies/ for more details.

UNC-Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill graduates will hear virtual speeches from COVID-19 experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a UNC alumna, at in-person commencement ceremonies at Kenan Stadium.

There will be five ceremonies over May 14, 15 and 16 based on the school or college. Students are allowed to reserve up to four tickets for guests, but registration is now closed.

Visit commencement.unc.edu/spring-commencement/ for more details.

UNC-Charlotte

UNC-Charlotte will host multiple in-person graduation ceremonies at Jerry Richardson Football Stadium in May.

The ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be on May 13 at 6 p.m.

Ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be on May 14 at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and May 15 at 9:30 a.m., depending on the college or school. The ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded.

Graduates can RSVP for up to three tickets.

Visit commencement.uncc.edu/ for details.

Duke University

Duke University is hosting an in-person ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 2.

Musician and actor John Legend is the commencement speaker. Undergraduate students who participated in COVID-19 testing will be able to attend and can bring two guests.

Visit commencement.duke.edu/faq/ for details.

John Legend performs March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Willy Sanjuan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

East Carolina University

East Carolina University will host three in-person commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 7 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

UNC System President Peter Hans will deliver the keynote address

ECU has allocated four guest tickets to each graduate, and the events will be live-streamed.

Visit commencement.ecu.edu for details.

Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City State University will host commencement on May 8 at 9 a.m. in the Robert L. Vaughan Center on campus. Anita Brown-Graham, ncIMPACT Initiative Director and PBS NC Host, will give the keynote address.

Graduates will receive four tickets for the socially distanced ceremony. It will also be live-streamed and recorded.

Visit ecsu.edu/academics/commencement/index.html for details.

Elon University

Elon University will host three in-person ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 21, in the Schar Center on campus. Broadway star and Elon alumnus Daniel J. Watts will give the commencement address.

Graduates will get two tickets for guests, and the ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who can’t attend.

Graduate commencement will be held in multiple in-person ceremonies on May 18 in Alumni Gym.

Visit elon.edu/u/academics/commencement/ for details.

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University will host two commencement ceremonies on May 8, at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium on FSU’s campus. Graduate and undergraduate students will walk across the stage at 9 a.m. or 3 p.m., depending on their college. 2020 graduates will also be able to participate, as space is available.

Graduates will get two guest tickets.

Visit uncfsu.edu for details.

UNC-Greensboro

UNC-Greensboro will host multiple in-person commencement ceremonies on May 7 and 8 at the Greensboro Colliseum.

The ceremony for Class of 2021 undergraduate and master’s students will be May 7, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Graduates from the Class of 2020 will have a ceremony on May 8, at 9 a.m.

Each graduate can bring two guests, and each ceremony will be live-streamed.

Visit commencement.uncg.edu/ for details.

Meredith College

Meredith College will host 11 events for graduates over three weekends in May in the courtyard behind Johnson Hall on campus.

Commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates will be at 8:30 a.m. on May 1 and at 11 a.m on May 2. Ceremonies for doctoral program graduates will be throughout the day on May 8.

The ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be May 15, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and May 16, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Visit meredith.edu/commencement for details.

N.C. A&T University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will have two commencement ceremonies May 9 at Truist Stadium on campus in Greensboro.

The first ceremony is for 2021 graduates at 8:30 a.m. and the second ceremony is for 2020 graduates at 4 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown will be the keynote speaker. Two tickets will be available per graduate and the ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Visit ncat.edu/registrar/commencement/index.php for details.

Actor Sterling K. Brown, a cast member in the NBC series “This Is Us,” on Aug. 3, 2017. The Emmy Award-winning actor will be the keynote speaker for N.C. A&T State University’s commencement ceremonies. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

N.C. Central University

North Carolina Central University will host two in-person commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium

One ceremony will be on May 7, at 8 a.m. for for graduate and professional students and the second ceremony will be on May 8, at 8 a.m. for undergraduates.

No guests will be able to attend the graduation ceremonies, but the events will be live-streamed online.

Visit nccu.edu/commencement for more details.

N.C. State University

North Carolina State University is hosting two in-person ceremonies at Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. on May 14 and at 9 a.m. on May 15.

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson will give the commencement speeches. Students won’t be walking across the stage, but they can RSVP for up to four tickets for friends and family.

Visit commencement.ncsu.edu/ for details.

In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson poses for a photo at the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla. Wilson will return to N.C. State University, where he played football and baseball, this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies. Charlie Riedel AP

UNC-Pembroke

UNC-Pembroke will host two in-person commencements on campus in the Quad between Livermore Library and Old Main. The events will also be live-streamed.

The ceremony for graduate students is at 5 p.m. on May 21 at 5 p.m. and for undergraduate students at 9 a.m. on May 22. Each graduate will receive two guest tickets and everyone is instructed to arrive early to get seated before the event.

The keynote speaker will be Sheila Cummings, who is the founder, president and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, Inc., a Native American woman-owned business.

Visit uncp.edu/resources/commencement for details.

St. Augustine’s University

Saint Augustine’s University will hold an in-person commencement ceremony on May 1 at 9 a.m. for the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event will be in the George Williams Athletic Complex with Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams David as the keynote speaker.

Visit st-aug.edu/commencement/ for more details.

Shaw University

Shaw University is hosting its 2021 Commencement exercises at the Raleigh Convention Center on May 8. The ceremony for School of Business and Professional Studies graduates is at 9 a.m. and the ceremony is at 12 p.m. for School of Divinity graduates.

Graduates will get six tickets for their guests.

The commencement speaker is Emmy-award winning producer Travis Mitchell, who grew up on Shaw’s campus.

Visit shawu.edu/Commencement for more details.

Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University will host five in-person commencement ceremonies on May 14, 15 and 16, depending on the students’ college. The ceremonies will be held at the Ramsey Regional Activity Center in Cullowhee.

Graduates can get two tickets for guests, and the ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Visit wcu.edu/learn/academic-services/registrars-office/graduation/index.aspx for details.

UNC-Wilmington

UNC-Wilmington will have four commencement ceremonies on May 7 and 8 in Trask Coliseum.

Graduates and one guest each will hear commencement speeches from the chancellor, provost and the senior class president.

UNCW will also have a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m on May 7 that will feature a slideshow of graduates and will be available to view for one year.

Visit uncw.edu/commencement/ for more details.

Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State University will host four in-person commencement ceremonies at the intramural practice field on WSSU’s campus.

Class of 2020 undergraduate and graduate students will have a ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 20. The ceremony for 2021 master’s & doctoral graduates will be at 6 p.m. on May 20.

All undergraduates will attend ceremonies at 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. on May 21.

Each student will get two tickets for guests or they can opt-in to the virtual commencement for all graduates at 12 p.m. on May 21.

Visit wssu.edu/admissions/registrar/commencement/index.html for details.

Wake Tech Community College

Wake Tech Community College will have a hybrid graduation ceremony on May 8 that will be live-streamed.

There will be a virtual ceremony that’s pre-recorded and includes graduate photos and video speeches. There will also be an event for graduates to walk across the stage at the clock tower at Wake Tech’s Scott Northern Wake Campus in Raleigh.

There will be no guests and no seating at the in-person graduation ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., depending on the college.

Visit waketech.edu/student-services/registration-student-records/graduation/spring for details.

UNC School of the Arts

UNC School of the Arts will have in-person high school and university commencement ceremonies at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be at 4 p.m. on May 22.

Alumnus and award-winning actor Stephen McKinley Henderson will be the commencement speaker for both events.

Graduates will be allotted four guest tickets, and the ceremony will be live-streamed.

Visit uncsa.edu/mysa/current-students/academics/college-graduate-academics/commencement/index.aspx for more details.

This story will be updated as more schools announce their graduation plans.