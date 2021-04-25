North Carolina man killed in overnight shooting in Raleigh

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to Paula Street shortly before 3 a.m., where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Police identified the man as Ricardo Jermel Fogg, 32, of Wake Forest. Fogg was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but did not immediately provide additional details.