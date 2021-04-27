Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., at an emotional Tuesday morning news conference in Elizabeth City, said a private autopsy showed that he died when Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies fired a “kill shot to the back of the head.”

Brown, 42, was killed outside his home in Elizabeth City last Wednesday as deputies were serving search and arrest warrants relating to felony drug charges.

Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee addressed the crowd of more than 100 people that stood outside the public safety building downtown Tuesday.

“To my pops … yesterday, I said he was executed,” Ferebee said. “This autopsy report showed me that was correct.”

The autopsy also showed an additional four gunshot wounds to Brown’s arm.

“That wasn’t enough?” Ferebee said. “They’re going to shoot him in the back of the head? ... That’s not right at all.

“Man, stuff gotta change. It’s really gotta change for real.”

The press conference drew angry shouts from spectators, especially when mothers of other police violence victims spoke.

“All Black men are not terrorists,” said Tamika Cox of High Point, whose son was killed in a church in November.

Motioning to Brown’s son, she said, “If his daddy killed them, he would never walk the streets again. We need to hold them to the same accountability. They need to be locked up today. Yesterday. Last week.”

FBI conducting investigation

Also Tuesday, the FBI said that it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death. The FBI will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further,” FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said.

On Monday, Lassiter and Brown’s family members watched 20 seconds of video footage that showed the shooting. Lassiter said the video showed Brown was shot multiple times while he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel.

“Let’s be clear,” Lassiter said. “This was an execution.”

The family has seen the snippet of body-worn camera footage, but it has not been released publicly, despite pressure from lawmakers and civil rights leaders. Law enforcement agencies cannot release officers’ body camera footage, so it’s up to a judge in this case, per North Carolina law.

More than 200 people marched through downtown Monday evening demanding officials “Release the tape!,” The News & Observer reported. Elizabeth City remains in a state of emergency, which was declared in anticipation of protests surrounding the body-cam footage.

Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were placed on leave following Brown’s death. And three others resigned, but a spokesperson has said the resignations weren’t linked to the shooting.

Officials have not publicly released the names or the race of the deputies who shot Brown.