Mechanic tries his luck before work — and wins big lottery prize in North Carolina

A maintenance mechanic made a stop before work — and ended up hitting the jackpot in North Carolina.

Tyler Reece Jr. was on his way to his job when he decided to play the Millionaire Maker game, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

And when Reece got to the parking lot, officials said he scratched off his lottery ticket and learned he scored a $1 million prize.

“I looked down and couldn’t believe it,” he told the N.C. Education Lottery. “I was just trying to keep a level head. I always said if I did win something that big, I’m going to remain the same person that everybody has come to know.”

Reece’s lucky moment came after a trip to a Food Lion grocery store on Andrews Road in Fayetteville. That’s where officials said he spent $30 on the ticket that ended up being worth much more.

“I already had it in my mind that I was going to purchase a ticket and it just happened to be that one,” he said in the lottery’s news release.

Reece, who lives in the Moore County town of Southern Pines, decided to take his prize money in a lump sum, according to the release. He kept $424,509 after taxes.

After getting the windfall, Reece said he hopes to help his community and relatives. He also wants to pay some bills and build a new home with his wife, the N.C. Education Lottery said.

“It means a lot to us because we were just talking about how close we were getting to retirement,” Reece told officials.

It’s not the first time someone has scored a big lottery win before heading to work.

In March, officials said a North Carolina man tried his luck during his lunch break and returned to his job with a $1 million ticket.

And in South Carolina, a lottery winner started to “cry tears of joy” — then went into work, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.