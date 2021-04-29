‘Heartbreak.’ What we know about the two deputies killed in North Carolina standoff

An hours-long standoff claimed the lives of two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies, leaving a local community devastated and with few answers.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox were among five people killed Wednesday when a shooter barricaded himself inside a home in Boone, a town about 100 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Ward was shot by the suspect and flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where he died. Fox died at the scene.

Two civilians and the shooter were also killed.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and is awaiting response.

Both deputies are being remembered after paying “the ultimate sacrifice.” Here’s what we know about them so far.

Sgt. Chris Ward

Ward is survived by his wife and two daughters, according to an online fundraiser started on behalf of the family.

His cousin, Donna Ward, stopped by a growing memorial early Thursday. She called the loss “devastating.”

“Just heartbreak,” she told WGHP. “I pray for them each and every day. I’m on my knees each and every day praying for these people. I pray for everybody, but these officers, they have a tough job. I mean they’re out here to serve and protect and people just don’t get it, they don’t.”

Logan Fox

Fox was remembered as a beloved K-9 handler who got his start in the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, when he was 21 years old, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

“He was dedicated, professional and well-liked by all, was quickly promoted to be one of our agency’s K9 handlers before moving on to work at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office,” the department wrote. “The lives Logan touched and people he helped while he wore our uniform are too many to list and he will forever be remembered here.”

More than 100 people donated to an online fundraiser on Fox’s behalf as of Thursday afternoon, including an account identified as belonging to Douglas and Treva Jones.

“Logan was our son’s best friend and was the best man for his upcoming wedding,” they wrote. “Our hearts are broken!”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.