Elizabeth City shortens its curfew hours after nights of peaceful protest

Elizabeth City’s curfew will now start later each evening — midnight instead of 8 p.m. The town’s police department also will now require protesters to complete a permit application.

Starting Friday, the curfew will be from midnight until 6 a.m.

The small town in northeastern North Carolina has been the site of more than a week of protests after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in his car outside his home on April 21, while serving warrants related to federal drug charges on the 42-year-old Black man.

The shooting occurred the day after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder in last summer’s death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

A North Carolina judge refused media requests to release the body camera and dashboard camera footage of the event.

Attorneys for his family said that he was shot in the back of the head and called it an “execution.” An attorney for unnamed deputies said in court that “the shooting was justified.”

On Thursday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the seven deputies that were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

Four have been returned to duty after a preliminary investigation found that they never fired their gun. Three remain on leave until the investigation is complete. They are:

▪ Daniel Meads, investigator.

▪ Robert Morgan, deputy sheriff.

▪ Aaron Lewellyn, corporal.

Funeral services

An invitation-only celebration of life service for Brown, the father of seven, will be held Monday.

There are two times and places for walk through viewings on Sunday. The first is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations in Hertford. The second is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and Bishop William J. Barber II of North Carolina will speak at the funeral.

“A warrant is not a license to kill even if a suspect supposedly drives away,” Barber said at a recent news conference.

“A warrant does not mean a person is guilty. A warrant is not permission to shoot someone, possibly with assault rifles, multiple times. It is not the authorization to shoot someone in the back. And let’s be clear: It doesn’t matter if the officers are white or Black or brown or men or women. If they engage in brutality, use excessive force or abuse their power to murder citizens, officers of the law must be held accountable if the law is to mean anything for the rest of us.”