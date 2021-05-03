Overall COVID case rates are declining in Charlotte, but ZIP codes show mixed progress

Coronavirus cases have dropped slightly in Mecklenburg County, but a closer look by neighborhoods shows mixed progress.

The latest data released by the county shows that all ZIP codes in and around Charlotte have fewer than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. The countywide average is 295.0 new cases per 100,000 residents, based on positive coronavirus test results from April 15-28.

The case rate data by ZIP code shows only the most recent, or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing and takes into account population to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg County Public Health typically releases ZIP code-level data weekly and the rates are based on a 14-day average.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris on Thursday said Mecklenburg’s numbers are experiencing “slight upticks and down-ticks every week.” The COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 6.6% in the past week, a 20% decline. Yet, the number still exceeds the state’s 5% target, reflecting a better control of virus spread.

The average number of people hospitalized rose to 176 Wednesday, a 17% increase over the past 14 days.

The county’s highest concentration of COVID cases is in and around University City. Residents of ZIP code 28262 saw an increase in cases from the beginning of the month to now.

ZIP code 28206 (Tryon Hills, Druid Hills, and some streets between uptown and NoDa) trails closely behind and had the biggest increase in COVID case rates.

Other ZIP codes with high case rate concentrations are 28203 (South End and parts of Dilworth), 28204 (Cherry and Elizabeth), 28208 (west of uptown, along Freedom Drive, West Boulevard and Wilkinson Boulevard) and 28278 (Steele Creek and along the South Carolina border near Lake Wylie).

The lowest concentration of COVID cases is in north Mecklenburg near Lake Norman, ZIP code 28036.

ZIP codes 28211 (south Charlotte along Providence Road, including Cotswold and parts of Myers Park), 28226 (which includes areas along Sharon View Road and parts of Carmel and Wessex Square), and 28031 (Cornelius) also have some of the lowest numbers in the county.

Residents of ZIP codes 28031, 28036 and 28209 (around Freedom Park and Woodlawn Road) saw the biggest drops.

The county has logged almost 110,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Mecklenburg officials say 945 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications.

COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

This data comes from Mecklenburg County Public Health and includes positive COVID-19 test results, based on a person’s home ZIP code, from April 15 to April 28.

Below 200 cases per 100,000 residents:

28036: 109.1

28211: 156.0

28226: 169.0

28031: 199.1

Between 200-300 cases:

28207: 208.8

28212: 223.2

28210: 230.9

28270: 236.0

28209: 241.5

28078: 244.1

28277: 262.1

28105: 264.4

Between 300-400 cases:

28217: 311.5

28205: 316.4

28227: 318.4

28215: 331.4

28214: 365.5

28213: 366.1

28134: 371.0

28269: 374.3

28273: 377.1

28202: 396.9

Above 400 cases:

28216: 406.2

28278: 411.7

28208: 432.6

28204: 454.3

28203: 472.2

28206: 485.0

28262: 495.0

Observer reporters Gavin Off and Alison Kuznitz contributed to this report.